Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

5061 NW Millstone Way

5061 Northwest Millstone Way · (503) 526-9311
Location

5061 Northwest Millstone Way, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5061 NW Millstone Way · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2252 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors from the entry to the kitchen and family room. Stainless steel appliances. Comes with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. XL Maytag washer/XL Whirlpool dryer also provided. Central AC for the coming hot summer nights. Fenced in back yard with a large patio and grass. Professional yard maintenance managed & paid by landlord. Double car garage with opener. Only minutes away from stores and markets. 10 min drive from Hi-tech corridor including Nike & Intel campuses. Top-rated Schools: Rock Creek Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High. Close to parks, THPRD in-district swimming and sports centers, walking trails, shopping, easy highway access, restaurants, gym and sports clubs. No pets and no smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE4786720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have any available units?
5061 NW Millstone Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5061 NW Millstone Way have?
Some of 5061 NW Millstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5061 NW Millstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
5061 NW Millstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5061 NW Millstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 5061 NW Millstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 5061 NW Millstone Way offers parking.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5061 NW Millstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 5061 NW Millstone Way has a pool.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have accessible units?
No, 5061 NW Millstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5061 NW Millstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5061 NW Millstone Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5061 NW Millstone Way has units with air conditioning.
