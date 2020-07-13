Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

5061 NW Millstone Way ~ Beautiful Bethany Home - Bright and sunny corner home located in the prime Bethany area! 2252 SqFt with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors from the entry to the kitchen and family room. Stainless steel appliances. Comes with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. XL Maytag washer/XL Whirlpool dryer also provided. Central AC for the coming hot summer nights. Fenced in back yard with a large patio and grass. Professional yard maintenance managed & paid by landlord. Double car garage with opener. Only minutes away from stores and markets. 10 min drive from Hi-tech corridor including Nike & Intel campuses. Top-rated Schools: Rock Creek Elementary, Stoller Middle, Westview High. Close to parks, THPRD in-district swimming and sports centers, walking trails, shopping, easy highway access, restaurants, gym and sports clubs. No pets and no smoking. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.



(RLNE4786720)