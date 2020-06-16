All apartments in Bethany
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

17926 NW Sylvania Lane

17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane · (503) 515-3170
Location

17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17926 NW Sylvania Lane · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1489 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level. Living & dining rooms are vaulted. Fantastic kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counters & ss appls. All bathrooms have tile floors & granite covered vanities. Garage has abundant overhead storage. Fully fenced backyard w/ concrete patio. New roof in 2013, furnace & windows in 2012.

Call or Text our Leasing Agent at (503) 799-4802 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.PortlandRentalHomes.com

(RLNE5657775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have any available units?
17926 NW Sylvania Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have?
Some of 17926 NW Sylvania Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17926 NW Sylvania Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17926 NW Sylvania Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17926 NW Sylvania Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does offer parking.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have a pool?
No, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have accessible units?
No, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17926 NW Sylvania Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17926 NW Sylvania Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
