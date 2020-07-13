All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

15438 NW Sweetgale Ct

15438 Northwest Sweetgale Court · No Longer Available
Location

15438 Northwest Sweetgale Court, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Singe-Family Home in NW Bethany! - Fantastic 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a quiet NW Portland Bethany neighborhood! Bright open living space with ceiling fan, large windows, and slider leading out to a patio and fenced yard! Kitchen includes all white appliances, good cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Half bath located on the main level.

2nd Level -- Spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings & fan, attached bath and walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, main full bath, and utility room with washer & dryer included. The home is walking distance of Bethany Village shops, restaurants, grocery store and more. The neighborhood has trails and parks throughout! 5 Minutes to HWY 26/Sunset.

More Details Please Review:
* Pet Policy: Cat and Small dog under 35 lbs. with pre-approval // required profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: www.ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,000
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in. $9.50 monthly program available for Tenants.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for all utilities.
* Landscaping: Front maintained by HOA, Back is tenant responsibility
* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience
* Washington County
* Sqft: 1480
* Year Built: 1998
* Parking: 2 Car Garage, two spots in driveway
* Schools: Jacob Wismer Elementary, Stoller Middle, and Westview High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/ic6ab

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

(RLNE2805445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have any available units?
15438 NW Sweetgale Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OR.
What amenities does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have?
Some of 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15438 NW Sweetgale Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct is pet friendly.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct offers parking.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have a pool?
No, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct does not have a pool.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have accessible units?
No, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15438 NW Sweetgale Ct has units with air conditioning.
