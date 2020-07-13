15438 NW Sweetgale Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful Singe-Family Home in NW Bethany! - Fantastic 3 bed 2.5 bath home in a quiet NW Portland Bethany neighborhood! Bright open living space with ceiling fan, large windows, and slider leading out to a patio and fenced yard! Kitchen includes all white appliances, good cabinet space, and breakfast bar. Half bath located on the main level.



2nd Level -- Spacious master bedroom with tray ceilings & fan, attached bath and walk-in closet. Additional 2 bedrooms, main full bath, and utility room with washer & dryer included. The home is walking distance of Bethany Village shops, restaurants, grocery store and more. The neighborhood has trails and parks throughout! 5 Minutes to HWY 26/Sunset.



More Details Please Review:

* Pet Policy: Cat and Small dog under 35 lbs. with pre-approval // required profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/

* Direct Website Link: www.ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/

* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria

* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older

* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent

* Security Deposit: $2,000

* Minimum Credit Score: 600

* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in. $9.50 monthly program available for Tenants.

* No Smoking on the premises

* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application

* Utilities Included: Tenant responsible for all utilities.

* Landscaping: Front maintained by HOA, Back is tenant responsibility

* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience

* Washington County

* Sqft: 1480

* Year Built: 1998

* Parking: 2 Car Garage, two spots in driveway

* Schools: Jacob Wismer Elementary, Stoller Middle, and Westview High School. Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change

* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/ic6ab



*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)



(RLNE2805445)