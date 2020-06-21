14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Home In - **Hurry this lovely home won't be available long!**



* Excellent family home front yard is safe w/ no cars private green space!

* Fabulous open floor plan with hardwood flooring in the main living area and soft carpet on 2nd level of home!

* Charming covered front porch faces green space overlooking a quiet walking path

* Kitchen has an eating bar and lots of cabinet storage!

* Easy function kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & gas cooking

* Living room has large wood wrapped windows and a gas fireplace

* Washer & Dryer Included, located on 2nd level of the home near all the bedrooms

* Master bedroom is large w/ lots of natural light and a huge walk-in closet!

* Dual sinks & soaking tub in the master bath

* 2 car garage, located on the backside of the property.

* Forced gas heating & cooling

* Private fenced backyard/side yard w/ covered concrete slab patio

* HOA Fee included in rent price

* Close to Nike, Intel and high tech corridor, local dining and coffee shops, shopping centers & top-rated schools.



A+Schools!!

Schools: Sato Elementry, Stoller Middle, Westview High

** Tenants to confirm school**



** No Pets Allowed **

** No Smoking Allowed **



Available to show by Appointment

Move-in Ready: NOW

Lease Options: 8 or 12 month Lease Available



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



No Pets Allowed



