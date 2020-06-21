All apartments in Bethany
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.

14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14780 Northwest Hydrangea Court, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1793 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Home In - **Hurry this lovely home won't be available long!**

* Excellent family home front yard is safe w/ no cars private green space!
* Fabulous open floor plan with hardwood flooring in the main living area and soft carpet on 2nd level of home!
* Charming covered front porch faces green space overlooking a quiet walking path
* Kitchen has an eating bar and lots of cabinet storage!
* Easy function kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & gas cooking
* Living room has large wood wrapped windows and a gas fireplace
* Washer & Dryer Included, located on 2nd level of the home near all the bedrooms
* Master bedroom is large w/ lots of natural light and a huge walk-in closet!
* Dual sinks & soaking tub in the master bath
* 2 car garage, located on the backside of the property.
* Forced gas heating & cooling
* Private fenced backyard/side yard w/ covered concrete slab patio
* HOA Fee included in rent price
* Close to Nike, Intel and high tech corridor, local dining and coffee shops, shopping centers & top-rated schools.

A+Schools!!
Schools: Sato Elementry, Stoller Middle, Westview High
** Tenants to confirm school**

** No Pets Allowed **
** No Smoking Allowed **

Available to show by Appointment
Move-in Ready: NOW
Lease Options: 8 or 12 month Lease Available

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have any available units?
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have?
Some of 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. does offer parking.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have a pool?
No, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have accessible units?
No, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14780 NW Hydrangea Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
