14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229

COUNTY: Washington

APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2.5



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months or 18 Months

SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant

Separate check is required for screening charges



DESCRIPTION:

*Arbor Home

*Easy Access to Nike, Intel, off of NW Springville Rd.

*2 Bed/2.5 Bath Town home.

*Excellent location to shopping, the bus line, MAX and easy freeway access.

*Tiled Counters

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Eating Bar

*designer Colors

*Washer and Dryer.

*The Great Room opens onto a cedar deck with trellis

*Beautifully Landscaped Private Japanese Garden

*Ceiling Fan

*A/C

*One car attached garage with remote access.

*Front Lawn maintained by the HOA. Minimal upkeep to the backyard space.

*Security system is available to have connected through ADT



DIRECTIONS:

Located off of NW Springville Rd.



SCHOOLS:

Beaverton School District

Jacob Wismer Elementary

Stoller Middle

Westview High



HEAT: Gas

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer and Dryer

AMENITIES: Balcony, Attached Garage, Wood Flooring, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None

UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENTS: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Garbage



PET POLICY: Owner approval

VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Attached One Car Garage.

SPECIAL TERMS: No Smoking. Renter's Insurance is Required at the time of Move In with a minimum $100, 000 in liability

***Jacuzzi- is not operational***



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835531)