Amenities
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229
COUNTY: Washington
APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months or 18 Months
SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant
Separate check is required for screening charges
DESCRIPTION:
*Arbor Home
*Easy Access to Nike, Intel, off of NW Springville Rd.
*2 Bed/2.5 Bath Town home.
*Excellent location to shopping, the bus line, MAX and easy freeway access.
*Tiled Counters
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Eating Bar
*designer Colors
*Washer and Dryer.
*The Great Room opens onto a cedar deck with trellis
*Beautifully Landscaped Private Japanese Garden
*Ceiling Fan
*A/C
*One car attached garage with remote access.
*Front Lawn maintained by the HOA. Minimal upkeep to the backyard space.
*Security system is available to have connected through ADT
DIRECTIONS:
Located off of NW Springville Rd.
SCHOOLS:
Beaverton School District
Jacob Wismer Elementary
Stoller Middle
Westview High
HEAT: Gas
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer and Dryer
AMENITIES: Balcony, Attached Garage, Wood Flooring, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None
UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENTS: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Garbage
PET POLICY: Owner approval
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Attached One Car Garage.
SPECIAL TERMS: No Smoking. Renter's Insurance is Required at the time of Move In with a minimum $100, 000 in liability
***Jacuzzi- is not operational***
No Pets Allowed
