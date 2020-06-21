All apartments in Bethany
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

14736 NW Benny Dr

14736 Northwest Benny Drive · (503) 241-0676
Location

14736 Northwest Benny Drive, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14736 NW Benny Dr · Avail. Jul 15

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14736 NW Benny Dr Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Close to Nike and Intel! - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 14736 NW Benny Dr., Portland, OR 97229
COUNTY: Washington
APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1310
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2.5

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months or 18 Months
SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per adult applicant
Separate check is required for screening charges

DESCRIPTION:
*Arbor Home
*Easy Access to Nike, Intel, off of NW Springville Rd.
*2 Bed/2.5 Bath Town home.
*Excellent location to shopping, the bus line, MAX and easy freeway access.
*Tiled Counters
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Eating Bar
*designer Colors
*Washer and Dryer.
*The Great Room opens onto a cedar deck with trellis
*Beautifully Landscaped Private Japanese Garden
*Ceiling Fan
*A/C
*One car attached garage with remote access.
*Front Lawn maintained by the HOA. Minimal upkeep to the backyard space.
*Security system is available to have connected through ADT

DIRECTIONS:
Located off of NW Springville Rd.

SCHOOLS:
Beaverton School District
Jacob Wismer Elementary
Stoller Middle
Westview High

HEAT: Gas
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Washer and Dryer
AMENITIES: Balcony, Attached Garage, Wood Flooring, Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: None
UTILITIES PAID BY RESIDENTS: Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Garbage

PET POLICY: Owner approval
VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS: Attached One Car Garage.
SPECIAL TERMS: No Smoking. Renter's Insurance is Required at the time of Move In with a minimum $100, 000 in liability
***Jacuzzi- is not operational***

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have any available units?
14736 NW Benny Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14736 NW Benny Dr have?
Some of 14736 NW Benny Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14736 NW Benny Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14736 NW Benny Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14736 NW Benny Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14736 NW Benny Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14736 NW Benny Dr does offer parking.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14736 NW Benny Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have a pool?
No, 14736 NW Benny Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have accessible units?
No, 14736 NW Benny Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14736 NW Benny Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14736 NW Benny Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14736 NW Benny Dr has units with air conditioning.
