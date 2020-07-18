Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5836 Chandra Court Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Newer Two-Story Cascade Home! - Check out this beautiful, newer home. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to I-5, Salem and Albany.

Four roomy bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom.

Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen which offers plenty of cabinet space and a center island. Entertain in the living room or spend a quiet evening relaxing by the gas fireplace. Sliding doors open up to the patio and fully fenced backyard. The spacious main bedroom includes a walk in closet and master bath with a separate shower, soaking tub and dual vanity sinks. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups. The attached 3-car garage offers plenty of storage. Pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, no smoking. Please contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.



(RLNE4724634)