Benton County, OR
5836 Chandra Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5836 Chandra Court

5836 NE Chandra Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5836 NE Chandra Ct, Benton County, OR 97321

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5836 Chandra Court Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Newer Two-Story Cascade Home! - Check out this beautiful, newer home. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to I-5, Salem and Albany.
Four roomy bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom.
Enjoy cooking in the spacious kitchen which offers plenty of cabinet space and a center island. Entertain in the living room or spend a quiet evening relaxing by the gas fireplace. Sliding doors open up to the patio and fully fenced backyard. The spacious main bedroom includes a walk in closet and master bath with a separate shower, soaking tub and dual vanity sinks. Laundry room has washer/dryer hook ups. The attached 3-car garage offers plenty of storage. Pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit, no smoking. Please contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online.

(RLNE4724634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

