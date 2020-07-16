186 NW Conway Lane.

Amenities

Newly Renovated House Just Outside Corvallis City Limits - This 2-bedroom/1-bathroom house located at the end of a private road just outside the Corvallis city limits is available NOW!



* W/D Hookups available

* LARGE attic storage

* Partially fenced yard with an area for a garden



Living Room 11.5 x 13.5

Dining Room 11.5 x 10

Bedroom #1 11 x 11

Bedroom #2 13.5 x 12

Kitchen 11 x 12



TENANT is responsible for all utilities (Electricity/Gas (for furnace)/Garbage/Cable & Internet)

- Water is on a well-system



This property is NOT smoking friendly



This property is pet friendly. Pets must be at least one year old. Must have immunization records & renter's insurance



12-month lease option only. Property will not be held for future move-in date. Lease required to be signed/started within 72-hours of application approval.



