Home
/
Benton County, OR
/
186 NW Conway Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
186 NW Conway Lane
186 NW Conway Ln
·
(541) 758-1173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
186 NW Conway Ln, Benton County, OR 97330
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 186 NW Conway Lane · Avail. now
$1,500
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1220 sqft
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Newly Renovated House Just Outside Corvallis City Limits - This 2-bedroom/1-bathroom house located at the end of a private road just outside the Corvallis city limits is available NOW!
* W/D Hookups available
* LARGE attic storage
* Partially fenced yard with an area for a garden
Living Room 11.5 x 13.5
Dining Room 11.5 x 10
Bedroom #1 11 x 11
Bedroom #2 13.5 x 12
Kitchen 11 x 12
TENANT is responsible for all utilities (Electricity/Gas (for furnace)/Garbage/Cable & Internet)
- Water is on a well-system
This property is NOT smoking friendly
This property is pet friendly. Pets must be at least one year old. Must have immunization records & renter's insurance
12-month lease option only. Property will not be held for future move-in date. Lease required to be signed/started within 72-hours of application approval.
(RLNE5516367)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have any available units?
186 NW Conway Lane has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 186 NW Conway Lane have?
Some of 186 NW Conway Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 186 NW Conway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
186 NW Conway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 NW Conway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 NW Conway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane offer parking?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have a pool?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have accessible units?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 NW Conway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 NW Conway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
