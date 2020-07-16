All apartments in Benton County
Find more places like 1182 NW Country Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benton County, OR
/
1182 NW Country Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

1182 NW Country Ct.

1182 Northwest Country Court · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1182 NW Country Ct. · Avail. Sep 15

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest. Mature evergreen trees surround this home creating a perfect oasis to focus on the things that matter most. The home is warm, bright, and comfortable with warm hardwoods throughout, several skylights, and outdoor spaces in the front and in the back. It has been meticulously maintained with several tasteful renovations and improvements including a suite with slate walk in shower, wet bar, and secret bookcase entry door.

Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

Features Include:
- 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathroom (1 en suite)
- Murphy beds in two rooms make excellent choices for a home office/guest bedroom
- Large Pantry with 2nd fridge
- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer
- 2 Large Decks, rear deck has gas plumbed for natural gas grill
- Lots of natural light pouring through huge windows and skylights
- Central heating
- Beautiful hardwood Oak wood floors throughout most of the home
- Huge 3 car garage (2 deep)
- Open floor plan from living room to kitchen
- Large yard with routine professional maintenance included
- Pay your rent online and easily contact management through dedicated tenant portal
- 1 Acre property with fenced yard and fenced garden space

Terms: Lease Term negotiable, shorter terms/month subject to increase in rent amount
Pet Policy: Pet Free Property
Note: This home is fully furnished including dishes and basic linens
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

* Repainting Trim on the exterior just completed and work on updating the interior has just begun, so the home may vary slightly from the pictures in this ad.

Professionally managed by Chateau Management, Call Brayden at (541)752-4000 or email him at the address above to see the home in person or to request an application.

© 2019 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4960058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have any available units?
1182 NW Country Ct. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1182 NW Country Ct. have?
Some of 1182 NW Country Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 NW Country Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1182 NW Country Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 NW Country Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1182 NW Country Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1182 NW Country Ct. offers parking.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 NW Country Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have a pool?
No, 1182 NW Country Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1182 NW Country Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1182 NW Country Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1182 NW Country Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1182 NW Country Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1182 NW Country Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORSherwood, OR
McMinnville, ORCanby, ORFour Corners, ORJunction City, ORSilverton, ORKing City, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, OR
Newberg, ORDallas, ORAlbany, ORKeizer, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORFlorence, ORBull Mountain, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity