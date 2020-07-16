Amenities

1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest. Mature evergreen trees surround this home creating a perfect oasis to focus on the things that matter most. The home is warm, bright, and comfortable with warm hardwoods throughout, several skylights, and outdoor spaces in the front and in the back. It has been meticulously maintained with several tasteful renovations and improvements including a suite with slate walk in shower, wet bar, and secret bookcase entry door.



Features Include:

- 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathroom (1 en suite)

- Murphy beds in two rooms make excellent choices for a home office/guest bedroom

- Large Pantry with 2nd fridge

- Laundry room with Washer and Dryer

- 2 Large Decks, rear deck has gas plumbed for natural gas grill

- Lots of natural light pouring through huge windows and skylights

- Central heating

- Beautiful hardwood Oak wood floors throughout most of the home

- Huge 3 car garage (2 deep)

- Open floor plan from living room to kitchen

- Large yard with routine professional maintenance included

- 1 Acre property with fenced yard and fenced garden space



Terms: Lease Term negotiable, shorter terms/month subject to increase in rent amount

Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

Note: This home is fully furnished including dishes and basic linens

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



* Repainting Trim on the exterior just completed and work on updating the interior has just begun, so the home may vary slightly from the pictures in this ad.



Professionally managed by Chateau Management, Call Brayden at (541)752-4000 or email him at the address above to see the home in person or to request an application.



No Dogs Allowed



