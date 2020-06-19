63142 Riverstone Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway. This custom built home was recently updated with hickory hardwood flooring and new interior/exterior paint. Custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops throughout, den/office could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is very minimal traffic due to this homes great location at the end of Riverstone Drive.



Pets Negotiable. 12 month lease term. No smoking/vaping.



No Pets Allowed



