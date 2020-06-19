All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 63142 Riverstone Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
63142 Riverstone Dr.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

63142 Riverstone Dr.

63142 Riverstone Drive · (541) 728-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Boyd Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR 97703
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 63142 Riverstone Dr. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway. This custom built home was recently updated with hickory hardwood flooring and new interior/exterior paint. Custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops throughout, den/office could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is very minimal traffic due to this homes great location at the end of Riverstone Drive.

Pets Negotiable. 12 month lease term. No smoking/vaping.

Visit www.northstarbend.com to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have any available units?
63142 Riverstone Dr. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have?
Some of 63142 Riverstone Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63142 Riverstone Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
63142 Riverstone Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63142 Riverstone Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 63142 Riverstone Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 63142 Riverstone Dr. does offer parking.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63142 Riverstone Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have a pool?
No, 63142 Riverstone Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have accessible units?
No, 63142 Riverstone Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 63142 Riverstone Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63142 Riverstone Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63142 Riverstone Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 63142 Riverstone Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity