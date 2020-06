Amenities

61058 SE Marble Mountain Ln. Available 04/26/19 Beautiful new 3 bdrm 2 bath home! - Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1548 sq. ft of living space. There are hardwood floors throughout and the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. This home has a washer/dryer included, fully fenced backyard, and double car garage. 1 pet considered with an additional security deposit. Contact Partners Property Management at 541-389-4149 or visit our website at www.partnerspropertymgmt.com for more details.



(RLNE2685371)