60959 Granite Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SW Bend, 2 Baths, Large Deck, Fenced & RV Parking, Double Garage - This home is located in SW Bend on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with many trees. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is in great condition! It has a spacious master bedroom that is separate from the other 2 smaller bedrooms. There are all appliances in the kitchen and a slider door out to a large rear deck. The rear yard is fenced and there is room to park an RV, there is also a detached double car garage. Small pet under 20 lbs considered and NO smoking on the property. The rent is $1595 a month and there is a $1800 security deposit. Minimum lease through 5/31/21 is required. **Approved Application**



Directions: Take Hwy 97 Parkway South, (R) Romaine Village Way, (L) on Cinder lane, (R) Granite Drive



SCHOOLS: Elk Meadow Elem, Cascade Middle, Summit High



(RLNE3046085)