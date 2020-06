Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2918 NW Wild Meadow Dr. Available 07/13/20 Immaculate Westside Home! - This immaculate Westside home has the master on the main floor, two bedrooms upstairs, with an office and loft. This home has AC, gas forced air furnace, storage shed in back, central vacuum, washer dryer hook ups, over sized two car garage and much more! 1 year lease. No smoking, Pet's considered with additional deposit of $750 per pet.



(RLNE5831447)