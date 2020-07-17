Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space. The kitchen is has stainless steel appliances, Chroma Quartz counters and beautiful hickory cabinets. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master with en-suite bathroom, large bonus area, laundry room, and full bath. Nice upgrades throughout including a private paver patio for extended living and outdoor entertainment space! Central A/C & gas heating and gas fireplace.



12 Month Lease



Sorry, no pets.



No smoking/vaping



Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



