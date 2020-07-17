All apartments in Bend
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

20795 Smoke Stack Ln.

20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space. The kitchen is has stainless steel appliances, Chroma Quartz counters and beautiful hickory cabinets. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms including the master with en-suite bathroom, large bonus area, laundry room, and full bath. Nice upgrades throughout including a private paver patio for extended living and outdoor entertainment space! Central A/C & gas heating and gas fireplace.

12 Month Lease

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking/vaping

Lava Ridge Elementary School, Sky View Middle School, Mountain View High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE4565817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have any available units?
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have?
Some of 20795 Smoke Stack Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. offer parking?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have a pool?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have accessible units?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20795 Smoke Stack Ln. has units with air conditioning.
