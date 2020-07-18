Amenities

19964 Brass Drive Available 07/17/20 Near the Old Mill! 4 Bdrm, 3290 Sq Ft, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Dbl Garage - This home is fabulous! It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 3290 sq ft of living space! There are all appliances in the large gourmet kitchen. The dining room & kitchen have hardwood floors and there are beautiful hickory cabinets throughout. There is a formal dining room, office AND a large upstairs bonus room. The yard is landscaped & has automatic sprinklers (not fenced). The attached garage is a double with plenty of storage. This home is located close to the Old Mill, River, Trails & an elementary school. Small pet (under 20lbs ONLY) considered with excellent references only & no smoking. The rent is $2395 and there is a $2600 security deposit. One year lease is required! **Application Pending**



DIRECTIONS: South on Parkway (Hwy 97), (R) Powers Rd, (L) Brookswood at the roundabout, (R) Copper Canyon, (R) Bronze Meadow, (L) Brass



SCHOOLS: Pine Ridge Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle, Summit High



