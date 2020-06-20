Amenities
19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION .
Sorry no showings until date available.
Beautiful Northwest Craftsman homes surrounded by stately Ponderosa pines.
Just minutes from The Old Mill District -an urban neighborhood of shopping, dining, entertainment and offices. Oldmilldistrict.com
Close to Blakely Park. Bendparksandrec.org/park/blakely-park
Close to Les Schwab Amphitheater. Amphitheaterbend.org
Close to the Deschutes River Trail. Bendparksandrec.org/trail/deschutes-river-trail-old-mill-reach
Immaculate 2100 sq. ft. WoodHill Home 2-story home built 2005. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office on main floor and a loft office on upper level, laundry room on main level, double garage with access in the alley.
Other great features include:
Beautiful finishes inside and out
Spacious master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dual sinks, and soaking tub
Ceiling fans
Tile counters
Real hardwood flooring in kitchen and entry
Kitchen pantry
Plenty of shelving and storage
Stainless appliances include gas range, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, disposal
Central air conditioning
Forced air gas heat, gas log fireplace
Covered front entry
Cozy patio area
Small garden shed
Fully landscaped yard with automatic irrigation in the front
Enclosed back and side yards have beautiful semi xeriscape plantings
NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.
Yard Care: Tenant is responsible for entire premises, owner will supplement fertilizer, edging and pruning.
Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Avion Water, Bend City Sewer, Cascade Disposal.
Directions: Off South Highway 97 (3rd Street), turn west on Powers Road, turn south on Brookswood, turn right into Quail Pines on Porcupine, turn left on Larkwood, turn right on Hollygrape.
PETS: ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. 1 pet considered. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.
Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.
Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.
NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies
Available 7/13. Rent $2295. 12 month lease.
Deposit $2595. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated cost $300.)
(RLNE3282599)