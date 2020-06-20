Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION .



Sorry no showings until date available.



Beautiful Northwest Craftsman homes surrounded by stately Ponderosa pines.



Just minutes from The Old Mill District -an urban neighborhood of shopping, dining, entertainment and offices. Oldmilldistrict.com



Close to Blakely Park. Bendparksandrec.org/park/blakely-park



Close to Les Schwab Amphitheater. Amphitheaterbend.org



Close to the Deschutes River Trail. Bendparksandrec.org/trail/deschutes-river-trail-old-mill-reach



Immaculate 2100 sq. ft. WoodHill Home 2-story home built 2005. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office on main floor and a loft office on upper level, laundry room on main level, double garage with access in the alley.



Other great features include:



Beautiful finishes inside and out

Spacious master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dual sinks, and soaking tub

Ceiling fans

Tile counters

Real hardwood flooring in kitchen and entry

Kitchen pantry

Plenty of shelving and storage

Stainless appliances include gas range, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, disposal

Central air conditioning

Forced air gas heat, gas log fireplace

Covered front entry

Cozy patio area

Small garden shed

Fully landscaped yard with automatic irrigation in the front

Enclosed back and side yards have beautiful semi xeriscape plantings



NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.



Yard Care: Tenant is responsible for entire premises, owner will supplement fertilizer, edging and pruning.



Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Avion Water, Bend City Sewer, Cascade Disposal.



Directions: Off South Highway 97 (3rd Street), turn west on Powers Road, turn south on Brookswood, turn right into Quail Pines on Porcupine, turn left on Larkwood, turn right on Hollygrape.



PETS: ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. 1 pet considered. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.



Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.



Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.



NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies



Available 7/13. Rent $2295. 12 month lease.



Deposit $2595. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated cost $300.)



