All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 19711 Hollygrape Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
19711 Hollygrape Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

19711 Hollygrape Street

19711 Hollygrape Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Southwest Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19711 Hollygrape Street, Bend, OR 97702
Southwest Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION .

Sorry no showings until date available.

Beautiful Northwest Craftsman homes surrounded by stately Ponderosa pines.

Just minutes from The Old Mill District -an urban neighborhood of shopping, dining, entertainment and offices. Oldmilldistrict.com

Close to Blakely Park. Bendparksandrec.org/park/blakely-park

Close to Les Schwab Amphitheater. Amphitheaterbend.org

Close to the Deschutes River Trail. Bendparksandrec.org/trail/deschutes-river-trail-old-mill-reach

Immaculate 2100 sq. ft. WoodHill Home 2-story home built 2005. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office on main floor and a loft office on upper level, laundry room on main level, double garage with access in the alley.

Other great features include:

Beautiful finishes inside and out
Spacious master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dual sinks, and soaking tub
Ceiling fans
Tile counters
Real hardwood flooring in kitchen and entry
Kitchen pantry
Plenty of shelving and storage
Stainless appliances include gas range, dishwasher, microwave, side by side refrigerator, disposal
Central air conditioning
Forced air gas heat, gas log fireplace
Covered front entry
Cozy patio area
Small garden shed
Fully landscaped yard with automatic irrigation in the front
Enclosed back and side yards have beautiful semi xeriscape plantings

NOTE: There are Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) for this subdivision. You will be provided a copy of the CC&R's if you apply for this home.

Yard Care: Tenant is responsible for entire premises, owner will supplement fertilizer, edging and pruning.

Utilities: PP&L, CNG, Avion Water, Bend City Sewer, Cascade Disposal.

Directions: Off South Highway 97 (3rd Street), turn west on Powers Road, turn south on Brookswood, turn right into Quail Pines on Porcupine, turn left on Larkwood, turn right on Hollygrape.

PETS: ALL LIVING CREATURES MUST BE DISCLOSED ON YOUR APPLICATION AND MUST BE PRE-APPROVED. 1 pet considered. Additional Security Deposit for cat is $100. Additional Security Deposit for a dog is $ 350. Dog pet rent is $ 25/per month.

Note: If you have a pet, please provide age, breed, weight and gender information so we may obtain owner pre-approval.

Note: At the end of the lease, any extension will be negotiated between the Tenant and Agent/Owner.

NOTE: IF YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME, SIGHT UNSEEN, PLEASE FOLLOW THE APPLICATION PROCESS centraloregonrentals.com/vacancies

Available 7/13. Rent $2295. 12 month lease.

Deposit $2595. Professional carpet cleaning cost will be deducted from the deposit at end of tenancy. (Estimated cost $300.)

(RLNE3282599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have any available units?
19711 Hollygrape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 19711 Hollygrape Street have?
Some of 19711 Hollygrape Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19711 Hollygrape Street currently offering any rent specials?
19711 Hollygrape Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19711 Hollygrape Street pet-friendly?
No, 19711 Hollygrape Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street offer parking?
Yes, 19711 Hollygrape Street does offer parking.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19711 Hollygrape Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have a pool?
No, 19711 Hollygrape Street does not have a pool.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have accessible units?
No, 19711 Hollygrape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19711 Hollygrape Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19711 Hollygrape Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19711 Hollygrape Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus