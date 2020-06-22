1565 NW Wall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Live your best Bend life in this Studio with a view of the Deschutes River - Relax and enjoy Bend in this modern studio apartment with a view of the Deschutes River. Walk to downtown Bend with lots of shopping and dining options just minutes away. Drive a few blocks and pick up groceries at the Northwest Market. Enjoy the famous Bend West Side. Walk along the River Trail right outside your back door.



Apartment has a Murphy bed that can be stowed away for more room to entertain. The kitchen comes with lots of prep area, solid countertops, a dishwasher, and a full-sized range and refrigerator. Lots of storage in the built-in cupboards.



Sit outside on the ground floor patio just a few yards from the Deschutes River and the River Trail, or cuddle up in front of the gas fireplace and watch TV.



Laundry facility on-site (coin-operated). Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5855209)