1565 NW Wall Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1565 NW Wall Street

1565 Northwest Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Live your best Bend life in this Studio with a view of the Deschutes River - Relax and enjoy Bend in this modern studio apartment with a view of the Deschutes River. Walk to downtown Bend with lots of shopping and dining options just minutes away. Drive a few blocks and pick up groceries at the Northwest Market. Enjoy the famous Bend West Side. Walk along the River Trail right outside your back door.

Apartment has a Murphy bed that can be stowed away for more room to entertain. The kitchen comes with lots of prep area, solid countertops, a dishwasher, and a full-sized range and refrigerator. Lots of storage in the built-in cupboards.

Sit outside on the ground floor patio just a few yards from the Deschutes River and the River Trail, or cuddle up in front of the gas fireplace and watch TV.

Laundry facility on-site (coin-operated). Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 NW Wall Street have any available units?
1565 NW Wall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1565 NW Wall Street have?
Some of 1565 NW Wall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 NW Wall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1565 NW Wall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 NW Wall Street pet-friendly?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street offer parking?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street does not offer parking.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 NW Wall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street have a pool?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street have accessible units?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 NW Wall Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
