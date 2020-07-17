All apartments in Bend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1

1260 Southwest Tanner Court · No Longer Available
Location

1260 Southwest Tanner Court, Bend, OR 97702
Southern Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Old Mill Duplex - Beautiful well kept Duplex at the end of a cul de sac. Private setting, lots of big trees, landscaped nicely and easy to maintain, private parking, garage, upper wrap around decking and additional paved patio with built in fire pit. This property lives large with natural lighting and open living space. MB is over sized with galley closet and built in dressers, huge walk in shower and his and her sinks. Second bedroom is good size as well with large closet with built in dresser drawers as well. Wood flooring throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, well kept light wood cabinetry through out. Separate laundry room. Walking distance to Old Mill and the River Trail, Rent $1,695.00 Deposit $2,195.00 No Pets Placement Property Only Application fee $60.00 per adult
NWP.MANAGEMENT 541-548-7368

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have any available units?
1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have?
Some of 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 offers parking.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have a pool?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
