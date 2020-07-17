1260 Southwest Tanner Court #2 - 1

Amenities

Old Mill Duplex - Beautiful well kept Duplex at the end of a cul de sac. Private setting, lots of big trees, landscaped nicely and easy to maintain, private parking, garage, upper wrap around decking and additional paved patio with built in fire pit. This property lives large with natural lighting and open living space. MB is over sized with galley closet and built in dressers, huge walk in shower and his and her sinks. Second bedroom is good size as well with large closet with built in dresser drawers as well. Wood flooring throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen has Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, well kept light wood cabinetry through out. Separate laundry room. Walking distance to Old Mill and the River Trail, Rent $1,695.00 Deposit $2,195.00 No Pets Placement Property Only Application fee $60.00 per adult

NWP.MANAGEMENT 541-548-7368