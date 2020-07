Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Great 3 bed/2 bath home in Yukon! - Charming house with curb appeal in Yukon schools coming soon. This 3 bed/2 bath home has a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home also features hardwood flooring in the living room with a fireplace, spacious bedrooms and closet space and large fenced backyard!

***The sliding patio doors will be replaced with new French doors this week***



Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 2

Garage: Two car

Square Feet: 1,445



Application Fee: $45 per applicant

Rent: $1245.00

Deposit: $1245.00



Pet-Friendly: Yes

Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable

Pet Rent: $25 per pet/per month



*SCHOOLS*

Parkland Elementary School

Yukon Middle School

Yukon High School



(Section 8 Not Accepted)

**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**



