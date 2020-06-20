1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Located directly across Yukon Parkway from Sunrise Park & Skyview Elementary School, only a few short blocks from the Mabel Fry Public Library & less than half a mile from the Neighborhood Market...this well-kept, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is not only "single & looking", but it's also move-in ready! A perfect kitchen wide open to a very spacious living area & dining area, featuring a great fireplace, new tile floors throughout, updated windows & the list just goes on & on... Two car garage with garage door opener, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups just inside from the garage, beautiful front & back yard with nice, large enclosed patios & gorgeous, large shade trees in the front. All this house needs is you...and your family, if you choose to share. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!! Available Now & Move-In Ready Very Soon! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for general maintenance and all utilities. No Smoking Allowed Inside Property. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.



(RLNE5810018)