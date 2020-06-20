All apartments in Yukon
Find more places like 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yukon, OK
/
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd

1056 Mable Fry Boulevard · (405) 444-8383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yukon
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1056 Mable Fry Boulevard, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Yukon Home Now Available For Lease - Yukon School District!!! - Charming, Spacious, Great Location & Available For Lease Now!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Located directly across Yukon Parkway from Sunrise Park & Skyview Elementary School, only a few short blocks from the Mabel Fry Public Library & less than half a mile from the Neighborhood Market...this well-kept, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is not only "single & looking", but it's also move-in ready! A perfect kitchen wide open to a very spacious living area & dining area, featuring a great fireplace, new tile floors throughout, updated windows & the list just goes on & on... Two car garage with garage door opener, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups just inside from the garage, beautiful front & back yard with nice, large enclosed patios & gorgeous, large shade trees in the front. All this house needs is you...and your family, if you choose to share. FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!!! Available Now & Move-In Ready Very Soon! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for general maintenance and all utilities. No Smoking Allowed Inside Property. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.

(RLNE5810018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have any available units?
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have?
Some of 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have a pool?
No, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1056 Mabel C Fry Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd
Yukon, OK 73099

Similar Pages

Yukon 2 BedroomsYukon 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Yukon Apartments with BalconyYukon Apartments with Parking
Yukon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OKNewcastle, OK
El Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity