Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

E Zion Beauty! - Beautifully kept property located at 507 E Zion. Pre-leasing NOW! 3 bed 2 full bath. Charming property with great curb appeal. Property will NOT LAST! Minutes from downtown Tulsa this property has been maintained exceptionally well by the owner for several years. Great home for entertaining your family and friends. Spacious lot with deck in backyard!



Email Gerardo (gerardo@keyrentertulsa.com) today for more information or apply today at KRT.rent



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4722770)