Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bed 1 Ba As Is rental - 3 Bed 1 ba AS IS Rental home

If you would like to rent this house for the lowered amount listed and perform the repairs, please call for more details. 918-895-7868 this property has as a very large two month rental discount.

(There is also the possibility of rent to own with a substantial down payment)

You MUST drive by property before calling.



(RLNE5576329)