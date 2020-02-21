All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3142 E 21st St

3142 E 21st St · (918) 401-0851
Location

3142 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
Florence Park South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3142 E 21st St · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (west side, 3140 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile bathroom. Small fenced backyard and single car garage are also great features of this adorable home. Extra large living and dining room. Call or Text 918-401-0851! Pricing and availability are subject to change. Square footage is approximate.

(RLNE4864948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 E 21st St have any available units?
3142 E 21st St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 3142 E 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
3142 E 21st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 E 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 E 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 3142 E 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 3142 E 21st St does offer parking.
Does 3142 E 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 E 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 E 21st St have a pool?
No, 3142 E 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 3142 E 21st St have accessible units?
No, 3142 E 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 E 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 E 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3142 E 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3142 E 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.
