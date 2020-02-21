3142 E 21st St

Amenities

pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Florence Park South - 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Kitchen! - AWESOME Location! FLORENCE PARK! This duplex, (west side, 3140 E 21st Street) is CUTE as a button! 2 bedrooms with extra storage over the closet in each bedroom, retro tile bathroom. Small fenced backyard and single car garage are also great features of this adorable home. Extra large living and dining room. Call or Text 918-401-0851! Pricing and availability are subject to change. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE4864948)