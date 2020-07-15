Rent Calculator
2020 N. Atlanta Pl.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM
2020 N. Atlanta Pl.
2020 North Atlanta Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2020 North Atlanta Place, Tulsa, OK 74110
North Evanston Place
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bdrm 1bath - One bedroom one bath
(RLNE3738644)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have any available units?
2020 N. Atlanta Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tulsa, OK
.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tulsa Rent Report
.
Is 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N. Atlanta Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. offer parking?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have a pool?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 N. Atlanta Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
