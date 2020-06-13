/
okmulgee
3 Apartments for rent in Okmulgee, OK📍
Briarwood
2800 North Osage, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
Welcome Home to Briarwood
511 N Okmulgee Ave
511 North Okmulgee Avenue, Okmulgee, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
2584 sqft
GIANT HOUSE NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN - 511 N Okmulgee Ave Okmulgee, OK 74447 -- This is not for rent NEW LOWER PRICE AND DOWN. You Can Own This Home by the end of next week with you have a modest down payment and a hammer.
322 East 6th Street - 102
322 E 6th St, Okmulgee, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
545 sqft
The Ford Lofts offer luxury amenities while keeping a vintage feel. Including stainless steel ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers and microwave/vent hoods. All lofts feature high efficiency HVAC units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Okmulgee rentals listed on Apartment List is $660.
Some of the colleges located in the Okmulgee area include Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology, Seminole State College, Tulsa Community College, and University of Tulsa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Okmulgee from include Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Bixby, Glenpool, and Owasso.