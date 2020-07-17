2377 NW 220th Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th - Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th. Open floor plan with living, kitchen & dining rooms in center of home. Four bedrooms downstairs plus bonus room with full bath upstairs. Kitchen includes large eating bar and plenty of cabinets, plus a pantry. Refrigerator, double oven, microwave and dishwasher provided. Living features a double sided fireplace to the back patio. Master suite has tall ceilings, large windows, access to back patio and en suite bath. Master bath features free standing soaking tub, walk in shower, double vanities and walk in closet. Large covered patio with sun shades to enjoy the large open space! 3 car garage. Storm Shelter. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing today!



Virtual walk through availalbe at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4mJmDTL38b9&mls=1



No Pets Allowed



