2377 NW 220th Ter
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2377 NW 220th Ter

2377 NW 220th Ter · (405) 359-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2377 NW 220th Ter, Oklahoma County, OK 73025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2377 NW 220th Ter · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th - Gorgeous home on 1 acre lot in Deer Creek's gated Addington Farms addition near Penn & Coffee Creek/220th. Open floor plan with living, kitchen & dining rooms in center of home. Four bedrooms downstairs plus bonus room with full bath upstairs. Kitchen includes large eating bar and plenty of cabinets, plus a pantry. Refrigerator, double oven, microwave and dishwasher provided. Living features a double sided fireplace to the back patio. Master suite has tall ceilings, large windows, access to back patio and en suite bath. Master bath features free standing soaking tub, walk in shower, double vanities and walk in closet. Large covered patio with sun shades to enjoy the large open space! 3 car garage. Storm Shelter. Owner pays HOA dues. No pets or smoking permitted. Call Property Management & Realty at 405-359-0011 to schedule a showing today!

Virtual walk through availalbe at https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4mJmDTL38b9&mls=1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have any available units?
2377 NW 220th Ter has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2377 NW 220th Ter have?
Some of 2377 NW 220th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2377 NW 220th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2377 NW 220th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2377 NW 220th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2377 NW 220th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma County.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2377 NW 220th Ter offers parking.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2377 NW 220th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have a pool?
No, 2377 NW 220th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2377 NW 220th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2377 NW 220th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 2377 NW 220th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2377 NW 220th Ter has units with air conditioning.
