All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like Anatole on MacArthur North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
Anatole on MacArthur North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:31 PM

Anatole on MacArthur North

5924 SW 12th St · (405) 353-4108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 732 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 625 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 922 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

See 49+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11205 · Avail. Sep 5

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 1333 · Avail. Jul 29

$915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 32+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Anatole on MacArthur North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
accessible
basketball court
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home. Our apartment homes feature spacious, open floor plans with luxurious features such as granite countertops, garden tubs, and full-size washers and dryers. The community amenities include a business center with free printing, a shimmering pool with a built-in tanning area, and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness room. We have open and covered parking options along with attached and detached garages.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional: washer, dryer: $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage. Other, assigned. Attached and detached garages, surface lot and covered parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking and $80 for attached garage. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Anatole on MacArthur North have any available units?
Anatole on MacArthur North has 87 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Anatole on MacArthur North have?
Some of Anatole on MacArthur North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Anatole on MacArthur North currently offering any rent specials?
Anatole on MacArthur North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Anatole on MacArthur North pet-friendly?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North is pet friendly.
Does Anatole on MacArthur North offer parking?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North offers parking.
Does Anatole on MacArthur North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Anatole on MacArthur North have a pool?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North has a pool.
Does Anatole on MacArthur North have accessible units?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North has accessible units.
Does Anatole on MacArthur North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Anatole on MacArthur North has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Anatole on MacArthur North?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Retreat at Riverbend
8114 W Britton Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity