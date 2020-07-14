Anatole on MacArthur North

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Additional: washer, dryer: $50/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot, Garage. Other, assigned. Attached and detached garages, surface lot and covered parking available. There is a parking assignment fee of $30 for covered parking and $80 for attached garage. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.