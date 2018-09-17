937 NE 20th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet

Move in June 13th!! - Property Id: 296660



In May/June 2020 we installed new pad and carpet in downstairs bedroom, staircase and loft bedroom; we restored original hardwood flooring in living room, bedroom and hall; and, All rooms were newly painted or touched up. Exterior painted in June.

Note: The front storm door and outdoor carpeting on front porch will be replaced.

Located in the Medical Community and Historical District. Quiet, neat neighborhood in walking distance to hospital areas and state capital buildings. Shaded back yard, partially fenced. We do plan to finish fencing prior to July 1st. Electronic payment available.

Utilities not included.

