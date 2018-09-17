All apartments in Oklahoma City
937 NE 20th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

937 NE 20th St

937 Northeast 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

937 Northeast 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Medical Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in June 13th!! - Property Id: 296660

In May/June 2020 we installed new pad and carpet in downstairs bedroom, staircase and loft bedroom; we restored original hardwood flooring in living room, bedroom and hall; and, All rooms were newly painted or touched up. Exterior painted in June.
Note: The front storm door and outdoor carpeting on front porch will be replaced.
Located in the Medical Community and Historical District. Quiet, neat neighborhood in walking distance to hospital areas and state capital buildings. Shaded back yard, partially fenced. We do plan to finish fencing prior to July 1st. Electronic payment available.
Utilities not included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296660
Property Id 296660

(RLNE5841854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 NE 20th St have any available units?
937 NE 20th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 NE 20th St have?
Some of 937 NE 20th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 NE 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
937 NE 20th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 NE 20th St pet-friendly?
No, 937 NE 20th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 937 NE 20th St offer parking?
No, 937 NE 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 937 NE 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 937 NE 20th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 NE 20th St have a pool?
No, 937 NE 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 937 NE 20th St have accessible units?
No, 937 NE 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 937 NE 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 NE 20th St has units with dishwashers.
