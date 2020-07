Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

7805 Bennie Terrace Available 08/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in SE Oklahoma City - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view August 14th!



The Florence Floor Plan is an open floor plan that is great for entertaining or just hanging out with friends and family.The kitchen is fully equipped with a nice size eating area for all to enjoy a meal together and a great fenced in backyard to relax in after dinner or on a lazy weekend...



Bennie Terrace is a cul-du-sac street, limiting excess traffic and it's location is minutes from Interstate 240 access and Oklahoma Heart Hospital South. It is also conveniently located near Tinker Air Force Base and Will Rogers Airport.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5028279)