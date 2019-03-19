7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you!



This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space. With newly redone paint and flooring, this home also feels fresh and updated. This is also paired with a fenced front, fenced backyard, and powered detached garage. All your bases are covered!



Amenities include refrigerator, stove/range, and dishwasher.



Book your showing today!



(RLNE5476845)