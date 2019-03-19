All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:40 AM

7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr

7507 Knight Lake Drive · (405) 215-0796
Location

7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Knights Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1912 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you!

This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space. With newly redone paint and flooring, this home also feels fresh and updated. This is also paired with a fenced front, fenced backyard, and powered detached garage. All your bases are covered!

Amenities include refrigerator, stove/range, and dishwasher.

(RLNE5476845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have any available units?
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have?
Some of 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr does offer parking.
Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
