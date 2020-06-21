6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway which can take you anywhere in the city. Near by shopping, dining, and entertainment. The 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has been remodeled and has beautiful light fixtures and laminate wood flooring. Amenities include a stackable washer and dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove, and a built-in microwave. The unit offers a private balcony for your enjoyment and has 1 assigned parking for your convenience. A peaceful courtyard offers serenity. Call 405-605-6445 today to schedule your viewing. Nearby: The Home Depot, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Sprouts Farmers Market.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845690)