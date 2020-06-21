All apartments in Oklahoma City
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18

6101 North Brookline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6101 North Brookline Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Upstairs Condo at Tara Condos NW 61st and N May Ave - The amazing upstairs Tara Condo is a hidden gem. Located in NW Oklahoma City, and close to NW 63rd Street and May Avenue. Easy access to NW Expressway and Lake Hefner Parkway which can take you anywhere in the city. Near by shopping, dining, and entertainment. The 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo has been remodeled and has beautiful light fixtures and laminate wood flooring. Amenities include a stackable washer and dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, electric stove, and a built-in microwave. The unit offers a private balcony for your enjoyment and has 1 assigned parking for your convenience. A peaceful courtyard offers serenity. Call 405-605-6445 today to schedule your viewing. Nearby: The Home Depot, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Sprouts Farmers Market.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have any available units?
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have?
Some of 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 currently offering any rent specials?
6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 pet-friendly?
No, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 offer parking?
Yes, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 does offer parking.
Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have a pool?
No, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 does not have a pool.
Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have accessible units?
No, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6101 N Brookline Ave Apt 18 has units with dishwashers.
