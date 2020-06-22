All apartments in Oklahoma City
605 Christian Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

605 Christian Lane

605 Christian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

605 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community!

This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard. The community has a pool, clubhouse and a great pond! We are pet friendly so be sure to ask us about our pet policy.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5845528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Christian Lane have any available units?
605 Christian Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Christian Lane have?
Some of 605 Christian Lane's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Christian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
605 Christian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Christian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Christian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 605 Christian Lane offer parking?
No, 605 Christian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 605 Christian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Christian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Christian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 605 Christian Lane has a pool.
Does 605 Christian Lane have accessible units?
No, 605 Christian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Christian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Christian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
