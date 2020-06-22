605 Christian Lane

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL in Gated Community! - Come check out this beautiful home in the Settler's Ridge gated community!



This home offers three bedrooms, two baths with a great functional floor plan and fenced in back yard. The community has a pool, clubhouse and a great pond! We are pet friendly so be sure to ask us about our pet policy.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5845528)