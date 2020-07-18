All apartments in Oklahoma City
5007 Avion Court

5007 Avion Ct · (405) 509-9170
Location

5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5007 Avion Court · Avail. Aug 29

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage. Open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring throughout. Kitchen has large quartz topped island with deep stainless steel sink. Kitchen also features pantry, glass backsplash, over the range microwave, glass top electric range, refrigerator (as is) and dining area. Interior laundry area with washer and dryer (as is). Main bathroom features quartz topped single vanity and shower/tub combo. Master suite features single vanity, shower/tub combo and large walk in closet. Other features include covered back patio and fenced yard with lawn-care included. Close to Tinker, shopping and dining. Easy access to I-240 and I-40. Pets are case by case.

(RLNE5127466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5007 Avion Court have any available units?
5007 Avion Court has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5007 Avion Court have?
Some of 5007 Avion Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5007 Avion Court currently offering any rent specials?
5007 Avion Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5007 Avion Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5007 Avion Court is pet friendly.
Does 5007 Avion Court offer parking?
Yes, 5007 Avion Court offers parking.
Does 5007 Avion Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5007 Avion Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5007 Avion Court have a pool?
No, 5007 Avion Court does not have a pool.
Does 5007 Avion Court have accessible units?
No, 5007 Avion Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5007 Avion Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5007 Avion Court does not have units with dishwashers.
