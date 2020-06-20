Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with storm shelter installed. The living room provides a stack stone surround corner fireplaces, large windows, and is open to the kitchen! The kitchen haswith a large pantry, 3CM granite counter tops, and stunning pendent lighting. Master Suite provides a raised ceiling detail, has an attached master bathroom with Jetta tub, spacious walk in shower, and huge master closet with access to the utility room! The outdoor living does not disappoint, providing an outdoor fireplace, gas line hook up, and cable outlet, this covered back patio is perfect for entertaining! Backyard is fully fenced! Pets case by case.



