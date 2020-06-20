All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3809 Palisade Lane

3809 Palisade Ln · (405) 509-9170
Location

3809 Palisade Ln, Oklahoma City, OK 73179

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3809 Palisade Lane · Avail. Jul 19

$1,745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3809 Palisade Lane Available 07/19/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home With Storm Shelter - Mustang Schools - 1,905 Sq Ft of total living space, which includes 1,750 Sq Ft of indoor living space and 155 Sq Ft of outdoor living space. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage with storm shelter installed. The living room provides a stack stone surround corner fireplaces, large windows, and is open to the kitchen! The kitchen haswith a large pantry, 3CM granite counter tops, and stunning pendent lighting. Master Suite provides a raised ceiling detail, has an attached master bathroom with Jetta tub, spacious walk in shower, and huge master closet with access to the utility room! The outdoor living does not disappoint, providing an outdoor fireplace, gas line hook up, and cable outlet, this covered back patio is perfect for entertaining! Backyard is fully fenced! Pets case by case.

(RLNE5793778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Palisade Lane have any available units?
3809 Palisade Lane has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Palisade Lane have?
Some of 3809 Palisade Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Palisade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Palisade Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Palisade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Palisade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Palisade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Palisade Lane does offer parking.
Does 3809 Palisade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Palisade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Palisade Lane have a pool?
No, 3809 Palisade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Palisade Lane have accessible units?
No, 3809 Palisade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Palisade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Palisade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
