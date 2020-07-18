3032 NW 70th St

Amenities

Adorable Home on Quiet Street, Roomy & Bright, Large Yard - This home has a newly updated kitchen, very large master bedroom and new flooring. It has a one car garage and a large back yard with a patio. The laundry room is located off the master bedroom. Home is centrally located. The bedrooms are all spacious with large closets. Please contact me for appointment to see this awesome home.



Patio

Large back yard

Updated kitchen

New flooring



Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA

Square feet: 1,498



Application Fee: $45 per applicant

Rent: $1295.00

Deposit from: $1295.00



Pet-Friendly: Yes

Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable

Pet Rent: $25 per pet/per month



SCHOOLS:

Nichols Hills Elementary

John Marshall High School



(Section 8 Not Accepted)

**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**



