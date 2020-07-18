All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3032 NW 70th St

3032 Northwest 70th Street · (405) 832-0147
Location

3032 Northwest 70th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3032 NW 70th St · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1494 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Home on Quiet Street, Roomy & Bright, Large Yard - This home has a newly updated kitchen, very large master bedroom and new flooring. It has a one car garage and a large back yard with a patio. The laundry room is located off the master bedroom. Home is centrally located. The bedrooms are all spacious with large closets. Please contact me for appointment to see this awesome home.

Amenities:
Patio
Large back yard
Updated kitchen
New flooring

Details
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square feet: 1,498

Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Rent: $1295.00
Deposit from: $1295.00

Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable
Pet Rent: $25 per pet/per month

SCHOOLS:
Nichols Hills Elementary
John Marshall High School

(Section 8 Not Accepted)
**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**

(RLNE2750622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 NW 70th St have any available units?
3032 NW 70th St has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 NW 70th St have?
Some of 3032 NW 70th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 NW 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
3032 NW 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 NW 70th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3032 NW 70th St is pet friendly.
Does 3032 NW 70th St offer parking?
Yes, 3032 NW 70th St offers parking.
Does 3032 NW 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3032 NW 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 NW 70th St have a pool?
No, 3032 NW 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 3032 NW 70th St have accessible units?
No, 3032 NW 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 NW 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3032 NW 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
