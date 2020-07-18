3032 NW 70th St

Amenities
Adorable Home on Quiet Street, Roomy & Bright, Large Yard - This home has a newly updated kitchen, very large master bedroom and new flooring. It has a one car garage and a large back yard with a patio. The laundry room is located off the master bedroom. Home is centrally located. The bedrooms are all spacious with large closets. Please contact me for appointment to see this awesome home.
Amenities:
Patio
Large back yard
Updated kitchen
New flooring
Details
Beds/Baths: 3BD/2.0BA
Square feet: 1,498
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Rent: $1295.00
Deposit from: $1295.00
Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable
Pet Rent: $25 per pet/per month
SCHOOLS:
Nichols Hills Elementary
John Marshall High School
(Section 8 Not Accepted)
**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**
(RLNE2750622)