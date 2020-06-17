1933 NE 26th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage and 2 living areas! Updates include new modern wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms, a new range, and new windows! Central heat and air. There are new washer and electric dryer connections in the garage. Fenced in backyard with a covered back porch! Close to OU Medical Center, the Capitol, Downtown Okc, and major highways for commuting. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $995 per month and deposit is $995. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets not accepted. Section 8 accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.