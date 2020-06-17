All apartments in Oklahoma City
1933 NE 26th Street

1933 Northeast 26th Street · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1933 Northeast 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Martin Luther King

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a garage and 2 living areas! Updates include new modern wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated bathrooms, a new range, and new windows! Central heat and air. There are new washer and electric dryer connections in the garage. Fenced in backyard with a covered back porch! Close to OU Medical Center, the Capitol, Downtown Okc, and major highways for commuting. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $995 per month and deposit is $995. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets not accepted. Section 8 accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 NE 26th Street have any available units?
1933 NE 26th Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 NE 26th Street have?
Some of 1933 NE 26th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 NE 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1933 NE 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 NE 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 NE 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1933 NE 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1933 NE 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 1933 NE 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 NE 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 NE 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1933 NE 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1933 NE 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1933 NE 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 NE 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1933 NE 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
