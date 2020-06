Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Come see this charming 2 Bedroom in the Heart of the Plaza District's Gatewood Neighborhood. One level renovated with modern open kitchen and restored hardwood floors. This is the upper level of a 2 unit duplex. Pets are ok with an additional fee of $20/mo. Huge backyard with direct access from unit. Lawn mowing included in rent. One covered parking space plus street parking. Tenant pays all other utilities. Walking distance to The Plaza District and just a few minutes to Downtown, Midtown, Uptown and the Paseo Districts. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included in unit.