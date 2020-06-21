All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:13 PM

17104 Trophy Drive

17104 Trophy Drive · (405) 641-5270
Location

17104 Trophy Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
guest suite
media room
The Cottages at Rose Creek! Open floor plan allows for entertaining or just enjoying family time. Kitchen is open to dining and living room with a view of the outdoor living space and fireplace. The kitchen is efficiently laid out with a large breakfast bar, gas range, and pantry. Gorgeous wet bar with granite counters, sink, refrigerator and ample storage for glassware. Enjoy the master suite with access to the outdoor living space, spacious double headed shower, large walk-in closest. For your convenience, the master closet has access to the laundry room. Your guest suite is downstairs with a walk-in closet. Upstairs is another spacious private suite with full bathroom & walk-in closet. This room could also be used as a theater room. The interior was recently painted with modern hues & designer lighting was installed. Incredible neighborhood amenities include aquatic center, park, basketball court, soccer field, fitness center, and 24 hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17104 Trophy Drive have any available units?
17104 Trophy Drive has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 17104 Trophy Drive have?
Some of 17104 Trophy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17104 Trophy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17104 Trophy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17104 Trophy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17104 Trophy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 17104 Trophy Drive offer parking?
No, 17104 Trophy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17104 Trophy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17104 Trophy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17104 Trophy Drive have a pool?
No, 17104 Trophy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17104 Trophy Drive have accessible units?
No, 17104 Trophy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17104 Trophy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17104 Trophy Drive has units with dishwashers.
