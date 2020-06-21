17104 Trophy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry guest suite media room

The Cottages at Rose Creek! Open floor plan allows for entertaining or just enjoying family time. Kitchen is open to dining and living room with a view of the outdoor living space and fireplace. The kitchen is efficiently laid out with a large breakfast bar, gas range, and pantry. Gorgeous wet bar with granite counters, sink, refrigerator and ample storage for glassware. Enjoy the master suite with access to the outdoor living space, spacious double headed shower, large walk-in closest. For your convenience, the master closet has access to the laundry room. Your guest suite is downstairs with a walk-in closet. Upstairs is another spacious private suite with full bathroom & walk-in closet. This room could also be used as a theater room. The interior was recently painted with modern hues & designer lighting was installed. Incredible neighborhood amenities include aquatic center, park, basketball court, soccer field, fitness center, and 24 hour security.