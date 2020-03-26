All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 1630 NW 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
1630 NW 15th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1630 NW 15th St

1630 Northwest 15th Street · (405) 463-0040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1630 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Classen-Ten-Penn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1630 NW 15th St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1630 NW 15th St Available 07/01/20 Craftsman style bungalow within walking distance to the Plaza District. - Urban living at its finest!

The open stairway with modern features accents the open family area. New custom light fixtures throughout. Open kitchen with tons of natural light!! Master suite has large walk-in closets & master bath.

With a wood Privacy fence ,Dedicated Laundry room , Granite Kitchen Counters. and more, this home is a true Gem!

Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing(when ready)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5652579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 NW 15th St have any available units?
1630 NW 15th St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 NW 15th St have?
Some of 1630 NW 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 NW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 NW 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 NW 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 NW 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1630 NW 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1630 NW 15th St does offer parking.
Does 1630 NW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 NW 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 NW 15th St have a pool?
No, 1630 NW 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1630 NW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1630 NW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 NW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 NW 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1630 NW 15th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity