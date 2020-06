Amenities

dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. If you are only looking for a one bedroom one bath to fit your needs then the search is over. Close to East Norman or downtown Norman. Kitchen is complete with stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Easy clean laminate floors. Spacious backyard. Lawn service provided. This is a no pets non-smoking unit. New lease will end May 31st, 2021. Security deposit will be $575.00 More photos to come.