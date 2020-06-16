All apartments in Mustang
Last updated June 16 2020

1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113

1125 W State Highway 152 · No Longer Available
Location

1125 W State Highway 152, Mustang, OK 73064

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Zoned C-5, this unit will be ready for your small commercial company on July 1! Signage is available on LED lighted street sign at front of the complex. The unit has LED lighting throughout and bright white paint in the warehouse. Unit sits at the back of the complex and faces north. It features a 2 person office, restroom and warehouse space. Warehouse is 1250 sq. feet with a 14 foot overhead door on the north side of the unit. Please call the City of Mustang if in doubt of zoning for your company.
Office and warehouse complex on the north side of Highway 152. Brick exterior with metal siding. The office is large enough for several work stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have any available units?
1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mustang, OK.
Is 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 pet-friendly?
No, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mustang.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 offer parking?
Yes, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 does offer parking.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have a pool?
No, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have accessible units?
No, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113 has units with air conditioning.
