1125 W. St Hwy 152 - 113

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Zoned C-5, this unit will be ready for your small commercial company on July 1! Signage is available on LED lighted street sign at front of the complex. The unit has LED lighting throughout and bright white paint in the warehouse. Unit sits at the back of the complex and faces north. It features a 2 person office, restroom and warehouse space. Warehouse is 1250 sq. feet with a 14 foot overhead door on the north side of the unit. Please call the City of Mustang if in doubt of zoning for your company.

Office and warehouse complex on the north side of Highway 152. Brick exterior with metal siding. The office is large enough for several work stations.