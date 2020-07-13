/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 8 at 03:39pm
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 10 at 10:12pm
Contact for Availability
Forest Pointe
1100 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$559
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$629
820 sqft
Spacious, comfortable units located close to the University of Oklahoma and Reeves Park, and only a short drive from the outdoor recreation at Lake Thunderbird.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 18 at 11:08pm
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1417 Whipporwill Drive
1417 Whipporwill Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1463 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Norman has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
512 Woodsong Available 07/17/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Silk Stocking
1201 North Crawford Avenue
1201 North Crawford Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
898 sqft
Great 2 bed, 1 bath home near downtown Norman! - Ideally located near the center of Norman! Just off of Robinson, this 2 bed/1 bath home has easy access to OU, shopping, entertainment and all that Norman has to offer. Available 11 June 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 E Brooks St
1325 East Brooks Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1076 sqft
1325 E Brooks St Available 08/14/20 Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! - Fantastic Home Near OU Campus!!!! You Don't Want to Miss This Home!!! Great home near OU campus with nice open concept with wood floors.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Franklin Dr
1625 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1223 sqft
- (RLNE3935405)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Virginia
1712 Virginia St, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$675
970 sqft
Charming 2 bed 1 bath Duplex - This charming 2 bed 1 bath home with a lot of storage offers covered front porch, washer and dryer hookups, spacious living room and a short bike ride to campus and very close to other shopping and dining.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Rowena Lane
1520 Rowena Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 Lincoln Ave
1411 Lincoln Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$975
880 sqft
Two Bedroom Very Close to OU Campus - This two bedroom, one bathroom features a refrigerator, washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Located within walking distance to the OU campus! New AC! Pets are welcome- see below for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1915 Rolling Stone Dr
1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1265 sqft
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc. Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 Northcliff
1238 Northcliff Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$750
1188 sqft
- (RLNE4445255)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4310 Willowpoint Dr
4310 Willowpoint Dr, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
4310 Willowpoint Dr Available 08/17/20 Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman! - Spacious and Newly remodeled! 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Norman. Kitchen comes with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Dining area. Washer/dryer hook-ups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 Nebraska St
721 Nebraska Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
Two Bedroom One Bathroom Home for Lease in Norman Close to OU Campus!!! - Conveniently located close to the OU campus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home features, hard wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and a large backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 East Alameda Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
850 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Original Townsite
630 East Comanche Street
630 East Comanche Street, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
668 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed 1 bath house with tons of character! Ravishing remodeled kitchen and new floors! Even comes with a stackable washer and dryer with this property! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.