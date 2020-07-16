All apartments in Moore
Find more places like 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moore, OK
/
521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard

521 Whispering Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Moore
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

521 Whispering Oaks Street, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
5 Year Old Home That is about 1 Block from Veterans Memorial Park with Playground and Walking Trails! Also walk a few Blocks to Apple Creek Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base. Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk- In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year minimum lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. We have a storm shelter option if desired. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Moore 1 BedroomsMoore 2 Bedrooms
Moore 3 BedroomsMoore Apartments with Parking
Moore Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OK
Mustang, OKNewcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University