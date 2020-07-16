521 Whispering Oaks Boulevard

Amenities

5 Year Old Home That is about 1 Block from Veterans Memorial Park with Playground and Walking Trails! Also walk a few Blocks to Apple Creek Elementary and Highland East Jr. High with Easy Access to I-35 and Tinker Air Force Base. Features Include: 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Approximately 1550 Square Feet, Granite Countertops in the Whole House, Walk- In Closet in the Master, Security System, Blinds, Garage Door Opener, Custom Built Cabinetry, Low E Windows, Oil Rubbed Bronze Plumbing & Electrical Fixtures, Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms, Fenced Backyard, 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds, Stained Concrete Floors and More! This Home is Available Now for $1,395/month plus a $1,395 deposit, 1 year minimum lease required, 2 year lease preferred, most pets accepted with non-refundable fee of $250 per pet. We have a storm shelter option if desired. Does not include refrigerator/washer/dryer, tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities. Broker/Owner