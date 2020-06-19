9065 Harmony Drive

Amenities

Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms. The welcoming entryway features a fire place, protected receptionist window, and restroom. Once inside the office space, you're greeted by a collection of desk which previously acted as nurses stations. Two sinks lie within this station. Four private exam rooms each offer their own sink and built in storage. Each exam room would also make great offices. The second restroom is nestled between these exam rooms. This lease also offers a cozy office, kitchen, and file room.