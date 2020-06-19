All apartments in Midwest City
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:56 PM

9065 Harmony Drive

9065 Harmony Drive · (405) 213-5015
Location

9065 Harmony Drive, Midwest City, OK 73130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Located on a busy Midwest City street, this former medical office is a great home for any businesses looking for both a cooperative work hub and smaller work rooms. The welcoming entryway features a fire place, protected receptionist window, and restroom. Once inside the office space, you're greeted by a collection of desk which previously acted as nurses stations. Two sinks lie within this station. Four private exam rooms each offer their own sink and built in storage. Each exam room would also make great offices. The second restroom is nestled between these exam rooms. This lease also offers a cozy office, kitchen, and file room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9065 Harmony Drive have any available units?
9065 Harmony Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9065 Harmony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9065 Harmony Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9065 Harmony Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midwest City.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive offer parking?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive have a pool?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive have accessible units?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9065 Harmony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9065 Harmony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
