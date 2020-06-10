All apartments in Midwest City
Find more places like 404 Arnold.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midwest City, OK
/
404 Arnold
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

404 Arnold

404 Arnold Drive · (405) 364-4801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midwest City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

404 Arnold Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 Arnold · Avail. Jul 13

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
404 Arnold Available 07/13/20 404 Arnold - 2 bed 1 bath MIDWEST CITY - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom in Midwest City! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage and is approximately 800 square feet. It is equipped with dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookups central heat and air and a fenced yard. The home has original hardwood throughout and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths.

Pets Welcome (2 PET LIMIT):
1 Pet - $300 Deposit + $25/month Pet Rent
2 Pet - $400 Deposit + $40/month Pet Rent

(RLNE2810252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Arnold have any available units?
404 Arnold has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 404 Arnold have?
Some of 404 Arnold's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Arnold currently offering any rent specials?
404 Arnold isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Arnold pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Arnold is pet friendly.
Does 404 Arnold offer parking?
Yes, 404 Arnold does offer parking.
Does 404 Arnold have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Arnold does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Arnold have a pool?
No, 404 Arnold does not have a pool.
Does 404 Arnold have accessible units?
No, 404 Arnold does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Arnold have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Arnold has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Arnold have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 404 Arnold has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 404 Arnold?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73130
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110
Sand Hills
1312 N Midwest Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110

Similar Pages

Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms
Midwest City Apartments with PoolMidwest City Pet Friendly Places
Midwest City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMoore, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose State CollegeMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity