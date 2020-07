Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

344 Babb Dr Available 08/07/20 Half Duplex- Large Back Yard - Contact Juanita at Juanita@fidelityrei.com or text at (405)388-5258 to schedule your showing.



Due to current social distancing guidelines by the WHO and local guidelines put in place, showings to begin on 8/1. Home is available for move in on August 7th.



Great 1 bed 1 bath duplex with all appliances included, including washer/dryer (in unit). Large back yard.



Central Heat/Air

Parking: Driveway



We also provide mowing services.



Pets Welcome

$25 Monthly Pet Rent - Up to 25lbs

$50 Monthly Pet Rent - 26lbs +

(breed restrictions apply - see leasing realtor for details)



