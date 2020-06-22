3304 Belaire Dr.

Amenities

Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in. The living room has a fireplace, new updates in the kitchen include stainless steel appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Two living area or one could be an office. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Call today for a showing!



For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



