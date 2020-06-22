All apartments in Midwest City
3304 Belaire Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3304 Belaire Dr.

3304 Belaire Drive · (918) 200-3110
Location

3304 Belaire Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3304 Belaire Dr. · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed in Midwest City - This is a cute 3 bed, 2 bath 2 car garage home in Midwest City. Great location near the golf course, mature trees and a large backyard to relax in. The living room has a fireplace, new updates in the kitchen include stainless steel appliances microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Two living area or one could be an office. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Call today for a showing!

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5850287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have any available units?
3304 Belaire Dr. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3304 Belaire Dr. have?
Some of 3304 Belaire Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Belaire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Belaire Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Belaire Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Belaire Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midwest City.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Belaire Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Belaire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have a pool?
No, 3304 Belaire Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3304 Belaire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Belaire Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Belaire Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Belaire Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
