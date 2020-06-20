All apartments in Midwest City
1708 Rulane Drive
1708 Rulane Drive

1708 North Rulane Drive · (405) 622-5635
Location

1708 North Rulane Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110
Ranchets

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.

This home features an appealing combination of vinyl plank wood floors and tile, with no carpeting to contend with. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances including a refrigerator and stove. This home sits on a large corner lot and has a fenced-in backyard, over-sized drive way, and wood shed.

Deposits are generally 1.5x monthly rent. Deposit Waiver and Weekly Payment Options. Pets are welcomed, with NO pet fee, on a case by case basis. Our rental rates include routine pest control and repairs to appliances. Minimum lease term is 3 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Rulane Drive have any available units?
1708 Rulane Drive has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1708 Rulane Drive have?
Some of 1708 Rulane Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Rulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Rulane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Rulane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 Rulane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Rulane Drive does offer parking.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Rulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Rulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Rulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Rulane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Rulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Rulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
