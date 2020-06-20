1708 Rulane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

*** $300 MOVE IN *** This is a nice 3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car (oversize garage) remodel house located in Midwest City conveniently situated only minutes from shopping, restaurants, daycare providers, parks, and Tinker AFB.



This home features an appealing combination of vinyl plank wood floors and tile, with no carpeting to contend with. The kitchen comes equipped with appliances including a refrigerator and stove. This home sits on a large corner lot and has a fenced-in backyard, over-sized drive way, and wood shed.



Deposits are generally 1.5x monthly rent. Deposit Waiver and Weekly Payment Options. Pets are welcomed, with NO pet fee, on a case by case basis. Our rental rates include routine pest control and repairs to appliances. Minimum lease term is 3 months.