Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Cute and cozy 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home minutes from Downtown OKC. Interior has fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Beautiful built in shelves in bedroom. Fenced yard with plenty of room for a family bbq. Kitchen includes stove/oven. Call our friendly staff to schedule a showing today! 966 SQFT



405-286-2000



To apply for this home visit our website www.completehomerentals.com