Last updated July 15 2020

809 SE Brigadoon Way

809 Southeast Brigadoon Way · (580) 248-8838
Location

809 Southeast Brigadoon Way, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 809 SE Brigadoon Way · Avail. Aug 10

$1,020

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1499 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
809 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/10/20 PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Great open floor plan home located in the Sungate area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, breakfast bar, nice size bedrooms, ceiling fans, central heat/air, very spacious home, lots of storage/cabinet space, laundry room, nice fenced in back yard, great patio area for entertaining, close to schools

(RLNE2314565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have any available units?
809 SE Brigadoon Way has a unit available for $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have?
Some of 809 SE Brigadoon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 SE Brigadoon Way currently offering any rent specials?
809 SE Brigadoon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 SE Brigadoon Way pet-friendly?
No, 809 SE Brigadoon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way offer parking?
Yes, 809 SE Brigadoon Way offers parking.
Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 SE Brigadoon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have a pool?
No, 809 SE Brigadoon Way does not have a pool.
Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have accessible units?
No, 809 SE Brigadoon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 809 SE Brigadoon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 SE Brigadoon Way has units with dishwashers.
