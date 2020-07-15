Amenities
809 SE Brigadoon Way Available 08/10/20 PET FRIENDLY WITH OWNER APPROVAL!! - Great open floor plan home located in the Sungate area, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining area, stove with above hood microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, breakfast bar, nice size bedrooms, ceiling fans, central heat/air, very spacious home, lots of storage/cabinet space, laundry room, nice fenced in back yard, great patio area for entertaining, close to schools
(RLNE2314565)