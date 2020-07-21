All apartments in Westerville
Westerville, OH
330 Oak Hill Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

330 Oak Hill Dr

330 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Oak Hill Drive, Westerville, OH 43081

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family 3 BR | Large Deck | Open Floor Plan [Westerville] - Welcome home! This 3 bedroom / 2 bath Westerville home is sure to check everything on your "must have's" list. The living room opens up to an eat in kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile back-splash.Both bedrooms have nice sized closets. Lower level rec room could be used as an additional living space or extra storage. Large deck for entertaining and paver patio.

(RLNE5459976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have any available units?
330 Oak Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westerville, OH.
What amenities does 330 Oak Hill Dr have?
Some of 330 Oak Hill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Oak Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
330 Oak Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Oak Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Oak Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Oak Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Oak Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
